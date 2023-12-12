ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE announces date sheet for class 10, 12 Board exams

December 12, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 12 exams will end on April 2.

PTI

A view of the Shiksha Sadan which houses the CBSE at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 12 announced date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams with the examination for both classes beginning from February 15.

"While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is sufficient gap between two subjects. Dates of competitive exams like JEE have been kept in mind while deciding schedule for class 12," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

