CBSE announces class 12 results; 87.98% students pass exams with girls outshining boys

Updated - May 13, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Over 24,000 candidates scored above 95% and over 1.16 lakh above 90%.

The Hindu Bureau

Tanvika Singh, who secured 99.25 percent marks, being offered sweets by her friends as they celebrates their success after the announcement of Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) exam results of 12th class, at St Thomas School Mandir Marg in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 12 board exam results on May 13.

87.98% students passed the board exams and the pass percentage was up by 0.65 since last year. Girls outshone boys by over 6.40 percentage points. Over 91% girls passed the exams.

Over 24,000 candidates scored above 95% and over 1.16 lakh above 90%. More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in ‘compartment’. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, officials said.

This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.

Thiruvananthapuram region on top

The Thiruvananthapuram region of CBSE maintained a comfortable edge over other regions in the CBSE Class XII examinations results.

The region, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, registered a pass percentage of 99.91 for the second consecutive year, ahead of Vijayawada with 99.04% and Chennai with 98.47%.

(With PTI inputs)

