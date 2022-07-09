Carve your career

July 09, 2022 14:00 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

I am in the second year of B.Sc. Geology, which I picked due to peer pressure. I am more interested in Law and Polity. To further complicate matters, I have a family business that I am expected to join. I already put in a couple of hours a day. I am unable to decide what to do. – Aaditya

Dear Aaditya,

I see your dilemma. Have you spoken about your discontent and unhappiness to your family? You must have an open conversation with them and share your feelings. Is it possible for you to pursue LLB through distance education or a credible online university? You will need to make time for it and prioritise. Alternatively, if your family comes around, you could take the CLAT for a full-time admission into a college of your choice.

I am currently pursuing B.Sc. Hons in Biochemistry after dropping a year to prepare for NEET. I genuinely want to become doctor and I am trying to give my best. But, at the end of the day, I am not satisfied and am unable to focus on my studies. How can I make my studies my priority? – Sanya

Dear Sanya,

What, according to you, is the reason that you lack focus? If you are keen on becoming a doctor, you will know by now that you need to have self-discipline, self-control, self-regulation and consistency. What are the time-stealing activities that you engage and indulge in everyday? Do you have a realistic timetable to follow? How much time do you spend on your gadgets and social media? Remind yourself of your goal from time-to-time and work on a vision board and stick it on your study table. Ensure you have enough study material; you can sign up for classes online or offline. Prepare short notes and keep revising and revisiting portions that are hard to memorise. Make sure that you eat healthy food, rest adequately and exercise every day.

I am 20 years old. I have done D.El.Ed and cleared the CTET as well but I am not interested in teaching. I am preparing for CSE but feel low and wonder what if I don’t make it. - Isha

Dear Isha,

There is always a 50% chance that you will make it. But if you don’t put your best foot forward, there is a 100% guarantee that you won’t. So, focus and visualise on the 50% that makes you believe that you can do it and prepare accordingly. Work on your motivation; watch and listen to encouraging podcasts, videos, and documentaries in your free time. Do not get stuck with negative thoughts, and nip them in the bud. Use positive affirmations and draw up a powerful vision board of where you see yourself post the CSE.

Update on last week’s question from Pavithra about Indian Forest Service Exam conducted by UPSC: While the Preliminary exam for the recruitment of Indian Forest Services Officer is conducted along with the UPSC CSE Preliminary exam, they have a separate exam in the second stage and different eligibility criteria: "MINIMUM EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS: A candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any of Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification." Look up https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notif-CSP-22-engl-020222F.pdf for more information.





