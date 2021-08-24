Virtual recruitment on August 28

24 August 2021 08:25 IST

The event by Star Health and Allied Insurance and The Hindu Opportunities features a webinar that would discuss the challenges of hiring during the pandemic

Star Health and Allied Insurance is associating with The Hindu Opportunities to organise a virtual recruitment programme and a webinar on August 28.

Job seekers can log in to https://bit.ly/JOBTH and upload their latest CVs and also register for the webinar (which begins at 11 a.m.). The programme enables job seekers to interact with experts in their area of interest and specialisation.

The webinar will delve into challenges that go with recruiting during the pandemic. Sriharsha A Achar, chief human resource officer of Star Health and Allied Insurance will be in conversation with Kamal Karnath, co-founder, Xpheno, a specialist staffing company.

Star Health and Allied Insurance has job requirements that are listed here.

1. Telesales officer (undergraduate; fresher/ six months in telesales)

2. Team leaders (graduate with 5 to 6 years’ experience in telesales)

3. Trainer (graduate with 5 to 6 years’ experience in telesales training)

4. Web sales (graduate; fresher or with 6 months experience in web sales)

5. Content writer (graduate with 3 to 6 years’ experience in content writing)

6. Customer care executive (graduate; can be a fresher; multilinguist preferred)

7. Accountant (Graduate with 5 to 8 years’ experience (pan-India exposure preferred)

8. Business analyst (B.Tech plus MBA with 5 to 6 years’ experience)

9 JAVA Developers (graduate with experience in Java & Integration Technologies, UI&UX Design)

10. Database programmers (graduate with experience in Python, Scala, Database Programming (PL/SQL) )

11. Developer engineer (graduate with experience in managing cloud vendors like AWS, MS Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Oracle Cloud)

12. Doctors (Insurance medical underwriting BDS or MBBS /Fresh passouts or individuals with 2 to 3 years of clinical/insurance experience can apply)

13. Claims processing executives (Graduate with two years of experience in processing insurance claims (pan-India exposure preferred)