FREEDOM THROUGH AUTOMATION

A trainee uses the VR tool to understand machine operations. Photo: Special Arrangement

Virtual reality in ‘driving classes’

Operating a truck-mounted concrete boom pump is one of the most challenging jobs at Schwing Stetter India (SSI), a concrete construction equipment manufacturer that has its corporate office in Chennai.

Driving this mammoth machine requires specialised skills. Carelessness can result in huge losses, involving the operator and the equipment.

By introducing Virtual Reality (VR) as part of the training for new hires who will be operating this vehicle, Schwing Stetter has been able to reduce the onboarding time considerably.

“Now, our man hour savings is around 75%,” says V.G. Sakthikumar, managing director, Schwing Stetter India.

“VR in training helps to equip more people with the skills in a short period of time and meet the industry demands,” says Sakthikumar. The technology has increased the productivity and given the company two major savings — cost and man hours.

Sakthikumar says that with their costs, construction equipment are a long-term investment. Even a minimal damage can translate into huge costs in repair and service. With intensive VR training preceding driving the real vehicle, safe handling of the machine is ensured. They are next planning to extend this feature to other machineries at their factory in Kancheepuram.

***

App reduces time spent on recruitments

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, on an average, hires 2,000 insurance consultants every month.

Until last year, the recruitment and onboarding process was cumbersome, easily consuming a minimum of 30 days.

To address the question of time, it went in for a mobile app, i-RECRUIT, last year.

The agents’ applications are processed in 14 days where they had earlier been processed in 30 days. Messages on the status of their applications are “auto-sent to the agents. The tool is also enabling the company’s sales managers to onboard agents anywhere and anytime.

“We have been able to reduce the overall onboarding time by half, and this has translated into increased productivity for our insurance consultants and sales managers. It has also helped us save operational expenses and hire better quality agents,” says Goutam Dutta, chief information and digital officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

The entire recruitment process is paperless. From filling the application to KYC validation, regulatory training and providing mock-test papers to scheduling the examination of the new hires and finally to licensing – many tasks are carried out on the app.

“The mobile app has enabled us to onboard more than 15,700 consultants digitally, over the last one year,” says Dutta, adding that they have almost eliminated the traditional hiring process.

***

A ‘listener’ makes all the difference

In 2017, Marico organised an ideation event where employees were invited to present ideas that they thought could make the workplace more vibrant. One of the ideas was using technology to create “a listening organisation”, and that led to the company going in for the services of Amber, a chatbot. Amber is positioned as the MD and CEO’s digital assistant. Through this digital assistant, new employees will get to share their views and concerns directly with the top management. The chatbot also tracks the settling-in period of a new employee.

“Before we started using Amber, this work was done by several business-unit HR teams at an informal level. Leveraging technology with Amber has enabled us to create a structured and automated process of listening to employees,” says Amit Prakash, chief human resources officer, Marico Limited.

Over the last one year, Amber has interacted with around 130 new joinees.

“So, in more than 90% of the cases, it helped resolve the issues they encountered and averted early attrition situations,” says Prakash.