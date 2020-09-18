Virtual job fair on September 19 for women returning to work

18 September 2020 11:09 IST

HerRising 2020, a virtual job fair organised by Jobs For Her, will be held on September 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The conference and career fair for women returning to work will have workshops led by industry experts and an award ceremony.

Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom; Leena Nair, CHRO and member of Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), Unilever; Deepti Varma, head - Corporate HR, APAC & Middle East, Amazon; and Partha DeSarkar, wholetime executive director and global CEO, HGS are some of the speakers, said a release.

Sectors such as IT, Manufacturing, BFSI, Education and FMCG are looking to hire women for tech and non-tech jobs. Roles for which they would be hired include software developers, cloud engineers, project managers, operations managers, risk analysts and sales managers. There are full-time as well as work-from-home jobs across different cities.

There are over 50 participating companies participating, adds the release.