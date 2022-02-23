Diversity job portal, myAvtar.com, is conducting its second virtual job fair on February 26.

The fair, which is free for women candidates, will showcase jobs from leading companies including Johnson & Johnson, AVEVA, Apple, Citi India, Cognizant, DBS Asia Hub 2 Private Limited, EY Global Delivery Services, Fidelity International Ltd, Genesys, Mastercard Incorporated, Synchrony, TIAA GBS India, AB Inbev, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd., Western Digital Corporation, TEKSystems Global Services, Kissflow and KLA, says a press release.

There would be on-the-spot interviews for hundreds of jobs.

The release further adds that the event will host elucidative career-related sessions by industry veterans, as also by employers on their organisations.

The diversity job portal was launched by Avtar Group in 2020 to showcase opportunities for women, LGBTQ community, Persons with Disabilities, Army Veterans, and millennials.

Women jobseekers can register at https://www.myavtar.com/events/details/9 for a free pass to the event.