Virtual job fair for women on June 26

21 June 2021 17:32 IST

Come Saturday, women whose careers can be defined variously — starting-stage, early, mid-stage and senior-level — will get to shop for jobs, with around 100 recruiters arrayed before them, online.

Organised by Avtar Group, the virtual job fair (June 26) will be hosted on myAvtar.com.

In a press release, Saundarya Rajesh, founder-president, Avtar Group, said the MSME sector that employs more than 110 million workers across industry verticals has borne the brunt of the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Forecasting a talent crunch, one that would inevitably result from the disruption caused by the pandemic, Saundarya pointed out that by turning to the increasing women’s talent pool, MSME’s would be creating a win-win situation.

“The MSME sector can not only significantly contribute towards increasing women’s workforce participation but also build a sustainable talent pipeline in their organisations. We have opened up exclusive booths at the job fair for MSMEs to post their jobs at no cost,” elaborates Saundarya.

At the managerial level, particularly in the IT vertical, almost all the positions have “work from home” options.

“Interestingly, 75% of the total candidates who have registered for the job fair have sought full-time positions and are at the mid-career stage,” says Saundarya.

Another highlight of the event is the presentations by employers about their organisation and the job opportunities they offer. To register, visit https://www.myavtar.com/events/details/3 for a free pass to the event.