Virtual job fair for women on July 2

Diversity job portal, myAvtar.com, will conduct the third edition of its virtual job fair on July 2, that would benefit women professionals across career stages and also those seeking to reboot their careers.

Ather Energy, Amazon, M2P Fintech, Mastercard Incorporated, Synchrony, Titan, Vestas, AstraZeneca, CRISIL, Bluestar Limited, Ford Business Solutions and ICICI Lombard are among companies that are taking part in this virtual job fair for women, says a press release.

The event will also feature insightful sessions and presentations by employers about their organisations and job opportunities.

Women jobseekers can register at https://www.myavtar.com/events/details/11 for a free pass to the event.