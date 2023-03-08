ADVERTISEMENT

Two trends that promote women’s participation in the workforce

March 08, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Team Opportunities

AP Photo used for representational purpose only

Breaking the glass ceiling with hybrid work model

As far as increasing women’s participation in the workforce goes, the hybrid work model is just what the doctor ordered. Released by IWG, “Empowering Women in the Hybrid Workplace Report” has data corroborating this.

Here are the salient features of the report:

— Hybrid work has become a ‘non-negotiable’ for women, with 72% of those surveyed saying they would look for another role if their employer no longer offered a hybrid schedule.

— Nearly 90% believe the flexibility of hybrid working ‘serves as an equaliser in the workplace.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

— 53% of women surveyed applied for a more senior role within their organisation, with the majority reporting hybrid working as the reason they were able to do so.

— Women report tangible impact on career growth as a result of the hybrid work model making them more efficient (58%) and increasing their visibility with senior leadership (38%).

Blue and grey collar work: Women storm male bastions

When it comes to certain jobs, bias against women is built into everyday language. The phrase “odd-job man” serves as an apt illustration, as “odd jobs” loosely translates to “blue collar work”.

WorkIndia, a blue and grey-collar hiring platform, reports data that suggest this bias is weakening.

— Laundry work has witnessed a 1075% spurt in inquiries from women seeking employment, compared to data from 2021.

— Enquiries for labour jobs have seen a 215% increase; and those for jobs as physical trainer, 201%.

— Jobs that have been traditionally male-dominated — machine operator, lab technician and hardware engineer — have seen a sharp increase in applications from women.

— Verticals like automobiles, warehouses, manufacturing and surprisingly tourism have however showed negative growth, compared to data from 2021.

— Fields like hospitality, tailoring and beauty care have been witnessing the usually expected percentage of enquiries from women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

employment

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US