Two trends that promote women’s participation in the workforce

Breaking the glass ceiling with hybrid work model

As far as increasing women’s participation in the workforce goes, the hybrid work model is just what the doctor ordered. Released by IWG, “Empowering Women in the Hybrid Workplace Report” has data corroborating this.

Here are the salient features of the report:

— Hybrid work has become a ‘non-negotiable’ for women, with 72% of those surveyed saying they would look for another role if their employer no longer offered a hybrid schedule.

— Nearly 90% believe the flexibility of hybrid working ‘serves as an equaliser in the workplace.”

— 53% of women surveyed applied for a more senior role within their organisation, with the majority reporting hybrid working as the reason they were able to do so.

— Women report tangible impact on career growth as a result of the hybrid work model making them more efficient (58%) and increasing their visibility with senior leadership (38%).

Blue and grey collar work: Women storm male bastions

When it comes to certain jobs, bias against women is built into everyday language. The phrase “odd-job man” serves as an apt illustration, as “odd jobs” loosely translates to “blue collar work”.

WorkIndia, a blue and grey-collar hiring platform, reports data that suggest this bias is weakening.

— Laundry work has witnessed a 1075% spurt in inquiries from women seeking employment, compared to data from 2021.

— Enquiries for labour jobs have seen a 215% increase; and those for jobs as physical trainer, 201%.

— Jobs that have been traditionally male-dominated — machine operator, lab technician and hardware engineer — have seen a sharp increase in applications from women.

— Verticals like automobiles, warehouses, manufacturing and surprisingly tourism have however showed negative growth, compared to data from 2021.

— Fields like hospitality, tailoring and beauty care have been witnessing the usually expected percentage of enquiries from women.

