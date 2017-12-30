Trust as a strategic advantage

Forty-five overs have been bowled; only five more are left. The scoreboard has not been disturbed much by the batting team. Batsman number seven walks in, with a tough ask. He has to keep the scoreboard moving by fours and sixes, from the word go. That’s the only way the team can put up a fighting total.

Behind these calculations, trust is at work, invisibly. Three factors contribute to this trust.

First, competence. The captain trusts this batsman to score at a blistering pace.

Second, attitude. In one-day cricket, the job of batsman number seven is often akin to that of a fighter on a suicide mission. The all-out attack that he launches to destroy the opposition is very likely to do him in. Batting regularly in this slot, one cannot expect to bow out of the game, in style, with a great career batting average. So, the captain trusts this batsman to play selflessly for the team.

Third, faithfulness. In every contract built on trust, the “trustor” relies on the “trustee” to take care of him, if he fails despite having done everything by the book. Batsman number seven operates on such a principle of trust. Even if he is a purist at heart, he has to play unconventional shots and take risks to produce the results expected of him. He trusts the captain (and also the selectors) to weigh his performance against the difficult mission he is sent on and its challenges. If he does not — or can’t — trust his captain in this matter, he is unlikely to succeed in this role.

Trust with these three elements will be present in contracts and functions pertaining to an organisation, but it seldom makes a significant difference, except in organisations that make an effort is made to nurture and grow it.

Trust poses a challenge to organisations, for, while it is easily understood in a social context, its role in organisational development is often not fully appreciated.

Management has to address this challenge.

Begin at the top

Trust is a leaven that unites and transforms organisations, but it is a leaven that works best when it works at the top first. When trustworthiness shows up in the combination of competence and attitude, managers have to acknowledge and reward it. For often, trust begets trust. Trustworthiness of team members can be ascertained only if they are first trusted to do something well. To start with, each can be assigned a small task that has to be executed independently, against heavy odds. If someone proves trustworthy in small things, it may be a sign that they can be trusted with bigger things.

Leaders without titles

In most teams, there will be team members who will harbour a deep-rooted suspicion towards management and its ways. So, for the sake of such team members, line managers should identify those members within a team who are in alignment with the organisational culture, appreciate its vision and have the competence and right attitude to do their job optimally, the patience to mentor others and have an amiable disposition that endears them to all other team members. To increase the trust quotient in the team, these should be encouraged and empowered to lead without titles. They will function as “bell sheep”. Bell sheep means different things depending on geography. In some parts of the world, bell sheep are the ones that help the shepherd keep the herd, especially the straying ones, together. Such a sheep is made to wear a bell, which draws the other sheep, which have a problem listening to the shepherd’s call.

External trust

The best way to grow trust in an organisation is to ensure that it is practised and promoted at all levels, internal and external. In this scenario, there is structural trust, whereby trustworthiness (which includes competence, attitude and faithfulness) is rewarded internally. There is functional trust — which, essentially is the manifestation of structural trust. There is also another level of trust — transactional trust. Transactional trust ensures the organisation is more committed to serving its customers than making profits, thereby earning their trust and loyalty. What does this imply for employees?

The sales and marketing team will be encouraged to build long-term bonds with customers, winning their trust through service that goes beyond the deal. On the face of it, this may seem nothing more than external branding. But, it also promotes internal branding. By upholding the value of trust in its engagement with customers, the organisation is once again illustrating for its employees, its belief in the power of trust. An organisation that is known by the outside world for its trustworthiness is likely to draw talent that values this quality.

Often, trustworthiness exists on the outside only if there is trustworthiness on the inside. It is difficult to differentiate between the two, just as it is difficult to differentiate between the sea and its waves.