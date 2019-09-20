The two sides of a job fair

Twenty thousand candidates. Four thousand jobs up for grabs. All in one day. Those are some numbers from a job fair organised recently by Amity University, ODL. They may pale in comparison to many other job fairs witnessed in recent times. But this job fair was conducted virtually, in an environment that simulated a physical job fair.

The participating companies had their booths. Interviews were done on video chat. Offer letters were given the same day, digitally.

“This is our third virtual job fair and we are getting better and better organising it,” says Shwetank Tandon, head of Corporate Resource Centre, Amity University, ODL.

Illustration: Sebastian Francis

This growth only demonstrates the increasing popularity of online job fairs. However, compared to the West, the concept is still embryonic in India.

Virtual fairs are being tried out in India, but it is yet to scale up, says Kaushik Banerjee, vice president and business head, Teamlease E-hire.

Concern over fake resumes and exaggerated claims often forces many companies to settle for the tested physical job fairs. Even those that want to recruit online, would want to have a personal interface later in the process, says Banerjee.

On the advantage of having an online platform, Manjula Dharmalingam, founder, Her Second Innings says they handhold the candidate to to help her understand if she is ready to take up a job or needs “counselling”. During the month-long virtual event, two days are allotted for meeting clients. “This shortens the recruitment time for a client. Besides, as all key decision makers are part of any online recruitment process, hiring is quick,” she says, adding that the company will be conducting its second virtual career fair soon.

Online and offline

So, many companies go in for a via media recruiting candidates both offline and online. For example, JobsForHer has been organising both physical and online interviews for three years now, with the online platform used only for the preliminary round.

Under its “premium jobs”, Freshersworld carries out a series of technology-based selection processes to hire candidates for an employer, but for the final round, the shortlisted candidates have to visit the company.

Leveraging technology is another challenge.

“We took help from a vendor in Dubai to help set up the whole digital environment, where registration, screening and interview took place together and candidates got access from their desktop/smartphone,” says Tandon.

Online job fairs will get bigger in the days to come, but can never replace the traditional element of face-to-face meetings. Only that this component will be seamlessly integrated into these fairs.