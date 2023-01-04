The ‘science’ behind choosing the induction day 

January 04, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

There is a time for everything under the sun — that holds good for the formal induction of new hires too. In the corporate world, the days of the week are rated for their favourability as induction day. Before assessing each day’s status, a reminder that the induction in question is massive in its scale — dozens or hundreds or thousands of new employees being brought into the organisational fold. Therefore, those big corporates have systems that resemble auto pilot and one of them is the choice of the day.

Corporates are on the same page — song sheet, if you like — as the Bangles about Monday. It is “Manic Monday” — universally, well almost. And babysitting dozens of new hires is the last thing senior managers and team members would want on a day when they themselves are struggling to kickstart the new week. Besides, studies shore up the view that on Mondays, motivation levels are bound to be at a low ebb.

Kanupriya Manchanda, VP - People, InfoBeans Technologies notes that the kind of experience that you want to create for the new recruits on the first day is not what you get on a Monday.

She swears by a mid-week induction exercise. “We have found out that having the formal induction exercise on the Wednesday of the first week of joining, gives the new recruits the advantage of a settling-in period,” says Kanupriya.

Kanupriya observes the induction exercise usually spans three days. The first day — which is grandly labelled the Induction Day — is about getting acquainted with the teams and the individuals that make up those teams. The second day is meant for project orientation; and the third just for chilling out, with a party or two thrown in for good measure. A mid-week induction of this kind would end on a Friday, and it would segue well into the weekend. It makes better sense to have the parties just before the new hires break for the weekend, elaborates Kanupriya.

Earlier, InfoBeans Technologies would begin to onboard new recruits on a Monday, and after waking up to the afore-explained wisdom, they swear by Wednesday.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are said to be the most favoured days for an induction exercise, because these are the days when personnel of various business verticals are most likely to be available to the new recruits. Their availability is crucial for the induction exercise, as it involves getting acquainted with the company policies, culture and management.

ANAROCK Property Consultants favours Wednesday and Thursday for the same reason listed above. Besides, Thursday is — barring Friday — the closest to the weekend when professional relationships can be firmed up in social settings.

Since 2019, NTT Data Payment Services India, has been maintaining Tuesday as induction day with the batch size varying between 15 and 20 employees.

At TheMathCompany, which has more than 2000 employees globally, Monday and Thursday are the sought-after days for induction — their exercise can extend up to four days. Although a good number of employees work remotely, new joinees are inducted in person at its office in Bengaluru. As new hires are associated with a variety of functions, onboarding is restricted to a maximum of 20 people so that people get to know each other and not just the roles. The induction programme ends at a dining table, where the CEO has lunch with the new recruits.