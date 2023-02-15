‘The question of building stakeholder trust can have more airtime in the boardroom’

February 15, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Picking the brains of 177 board members and C-suite executives across 30 countries, a survey under the Deloitte Global Boardroom Program has tried to make sense of how “boardrooms nurture and measure stakeholder trust”.

Reportedly, Deloitte also spoke with business and academic leaders and subject matter specialists to get their insights on what is being done in boardrooms around the world to build trust, where the obstacles lie, and where boards could do more to help build and nurture stakeholder trust.

Sixty-seven percent of the 177 board members and C-suite executives surveyed said their organisation approached trust proactively, and that trust was built into their ongoing operations. The remaining one-third of respondents reported a more reactive stance, with 22% underlining the lack of a consistent approach to building trust; and 8% noting that their organisations prioritised trust only in the wake of a crisis.

Trust maturity

Additionally, 39% of respondents categorised their organisation as achieving a high level of trust maturity, meaning they had well-defined trust objectives and metrics, took consistent actions across all parts of the organisation, and regularly discussed trust in board and executive meetings.

A greater number of respondents (45%) reported a moderate level of trust maturity, meaning that trust was acknowledged as a business imperative and discussed periodically at board and executive meetings, but it had yet to be enacted formally throughout the organisation.

Sixteen percent of respondents said their organisations had a low level of trust maturity, meaning they lacked a solid definition for trust, leaders had occasional and reactive discussions, and that they were yet to put processes in place for measuring or operationalising trust.

Impact of trust

All respondents agreed that trust impacted performance: 94% said it was “important” and only 6% said it was “somewhat important” to their organisation’s performance.

Respondents also noted that the level of trust their organisation had with stakeholders had a high impact on the following aspects of their operations: business relationships (81%); employee engagement (79%); customer loyalty (76%); financial performance (66%); and market value (60%).

The responsibility

When assigning responsibility for managing trust, respondents feel both CEOs and boards have a leading role to play. Eighty-two percent of the respondents said the CEO was ultimately responsible for trust leadership at the company, while 95% said the board should play a key part in building and protecting stakeholder trust.

Despite broad acknowledgement of their responsibility, survey results suggested that boards had more work to do to embed trust as a prominent feature on the agenda. Fifty-three percent said they had no fixed cadence for such discussions — being guided instead by events as they arose.

Fewer than one-third (28%) of the respondents said their boards put trust on the agenda twice a year or more, and 10% reported that they did not discuss trust at all as a board.

Stakeholder concerns

The report also noted that how an organisation responded to events played an outsize role in determining the level of trust stakeholders placed in that organisation.

For example, two-thirds (67%) of respondents said overcoming COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges was the main area of focus for building stakeholder trust.

With the pandemic becoming less of a pressing concern in many regions, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues are quickly becoming some of the issues more likely to impact corporate trust-building.

While 45% of respondents said ESG was a key driver of trust for companies, that number increased to 61% when respondents pointed to priorities over the next three years.

They envisioned ESG and climate change becoming even more of a priority than other vital trust areas such as customer experience (52%), innovation (50%), and cybersecurity (49%).

In a release, Atul Dhawan, chairperson, Deloitte India, said: “Usually, trust is seen as a softer issue not capable of measurement and consequently tracking progress on how trust performs over time. What is needed is a framework that would not just measure but provide a path for implementation of the related initiatives. Such a framework can make trust a part of the strategy and culture, define individual responsibilities and accountability. Trust as an agenda should be led by the CEO and the board where they define a clear pathway to lay down a structured approach and quantifiable performance indicators of trust initiatives.”

Michael Bondar, Deloitte Global Enterprise Trust Leader, said: “When it comes to building trust, organisations should remember two key principles: Every stakeholder counts — from shareholders to employees, customers, ecosystem partners and wider society — and action is key. Trust is demonstrated by organisations performing with a high degree of competence coupled with positive intent.”

ADVERTISEMENT