The leader as narrator of an overarching story

Of the intelligences stacked in a leader’s fat multi-level tool-kit, interpretative intelligence usually occupies the lowest shelf. It is one of the foremost leadership tools though. It helps leaders reshape perception and create a powerful narrative — an overarching narrative that reshapes those narratives that may be out of alignment with organisational goals.

Irrespective of their place on the leadership totem-pole, every leader needs interpretative intelligence to function effectively in their role.

A. Geethan, organisational development professional and founder of Nibanna Counselling and Psychotherapy Centre, says at every level of an organisation, perceptions will sit disguised as reality.

Reshaping perception

If left unchecked, they will become the reality they pretend to be, for better or for worse. Usually, for worse.

“Perception is reality. What team members perceive to be true is their reality. They are going to hold on to it till they see a reason to revise it. It is usually the rope-and-snake situation, where the rope can be mistaken for a snake and vice versa. When a team-member thinks that the leader is not supportive, they will see a harmful snake and their response will be based on that perception. It does not matter that what lies out there is just a useful rope. Similarly, when there is a snake, they may see only a rope. If this perception is not countered, there will be complacency where one should find urgency,” says Geethan.

T.T. Srinath, organisational and behavioural consultant and author of Creating Winning Relationships Through Conversations With Self, says that in almost every area of engagement with their teams, leaders will be combating differences in perception, consciously or unconsciously. They have to assume there will be differences, and ask the right questions. Doing so will unmask mismatch between perceptions.

“During an intervention programme at a company, which required me to interact with its employees, I realised that where the CEO saw ‘delay in delivery of a project’, the subordinates were just seeing ‘purposeful procrastination’, which they sincerely believed to be contributing to the quality of their work,” says Srinath.

Shared reality

This is one of many situations where leaders have to work towards creating a shared reality, where both perceptions can be juxtaposed, but only to the extent that they promote efficiency and productivity.

“Without a shared reality, organisations can’t function smoothly. The only way to do it is through dialogue. It is called dialogic organisation development (DOD). It alone can lead to perception being updated. It’s the leader who has to lead the the process, without being condescending,” says Geethan. An effective narrative is not so much about telling as about listening. Says Geethan, “The leader’s narrative should be built with the power of empathetic listening. It has to be a shared narrative with inputs from team members. Only when leaders decode their team members’ stories can they encode theirs.

“They can’t impose their narrative on the team. The leader’s narrative will not resonate with them, unless team members see their stories — at least, parts of it — are woven into it.”