The fine art of dealing with a layoff

February 01, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:34 am IST

“I am among the 12,000 people impacted by the layoffs at Google” — so goes the opening line of Lulu Cheng’s post on LinkedIn.

Though the product analyst from California expresses her shock and disappointment at being asked to “leave this way”, the tone of her post is largely upbeat and magnanimous.

Lulu goes on to say it is her farewell note not only for her teammates but for all the “precious moments, accomplishments, learning and contributions” she gained from the workplace.

The rather long message has Lulu talking about her stint with Google, beginning during the pandemic and her disappointment at not getting an opportunity to take a picture with her Noogler hat (a hat worn by new employees). “But finally I wear it today when I hold my farewell gift,” she writes.

With the layoff announced just before the Chinese New Year, she adds: “Out with the old, in with the new” to cheer herself and all those impacted by the layoff.

The post ends with Lulu listing three ways in which one can help her find a new career path.

Having been through a layoff, people usually take to social media to say their goodbyes, and some of them would generously praise the company and the individuals who groomed them.

Life lessons

A Microsoft employee’s heartfelt note after being laid-off after 21 years of service at the company has amassed over 33,000 likes on LinkedIn.

“As I reflect on it today, I feel a sense of gratitude more than anything else,” says Prashant Kamani in the post where he reflects over his journey — from fresh out of college to the exposure the company gave him in a foreign land.

He concludes the post associating it with the character of Dr Stutz from the documentary “Stutz” that he recently saw. “There are three aspects of reality — Pain, Uncertainty and Constant Work. You grow by working through and dealing with the pain and uncertainty. And you achieve happiness by not relying on the outcome but embracing the process. I will try to internalise that as I go through this journey,” ends the note with an image of Prashant’s identity card.

A majority of these posts seem to be appearing from employees who genuinely feel they had a positive experience with the company, and understand the layoffs.

The tone matters

Laid-off in November 2022 after a one-year stint in the company, software development engineer Tejas Sudhir Tapas got a second job 18 days after layoff. Tejas notes that besides networking, it is important to have a positive attitude in what one posts on social media.

His farewell post opens with a quote by Paulo Coelho: “If you are brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.”

“I was in shock for two to three days,” says Tejas. The post has him thanking the organisation and his colleagues, and dwelling on how exposure to challenging problems helped him develop professionally.

“After my post, I had two to three recruiters reaching out to me,” says Tejas. No matter how bitter the layoff was, it is better to not burn the bridges, says Tejas, who recently started a community #Letsfightback to help laid-off employees find jobs.

Vinay Trivedi, Global Head - Human Resources and Administration, TerraPay, feels recruiters will be more willing to reach out to those employees who have left a lasting impression in their farewell note. Says Vinay: “The true test of the ‘cultural character’ of any organisation is the behaviour exhibited by employees during bad times.” He elaborates: A great place to work is not just about the great things that it has going for it. It is also about the ability to deal with situations arising out of harsh times.”