Tech layoffs: You are not on your own 
February 08, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST

Support groups out to ease the heartache of laid-off employees are conspicuous across social media 

Liffy Thomas

Support groups for laid-off employees are noticeably present on social media. They offer a shoulder to cry on, but do not stop with that. The comfort is girded by a sense of purpose. For example, #LetsFightBack and #BeBetterAgain collate a candidate’s information into a compelling resume and share it with relevant recruiters.

Selected through campus placement in 2019, Gagandeep Singh nearly waited for one year to join the workforce, only to be told he could not be accommodated. Stung by the rejection, he started #BeBetterAgain in April 2022.

“I used to appear for at least two interviews a month but could not accept any offer as I had signed a bond with the first company,” says Gangandeep.

Laid-off in November 2022, Tejas Sudhir Tapas has joined hands with his friends to run #LetsFightBack, a WhatsApp group, to help those sharing his angst.

Active on LinkedIn, Tejas spots job opportunities for the laid-off.

Around 500-members-strong, the community shares and reviews resumes and helps with referrals.

Gagandeep emphasises the importance of having a busy resume by avoiding inactivity following a layoff. “Do things that you like, which you can add to your curriculum vitae,” he says.

Those unaffected by layoffs are also watching out for those that have been.

Shreyaan Daga, co-founder, OLL.co (Online Live Learning) has invited those affected by layoffs to apply for roles in his organisation. He is also known to share resumes of such professionals with founders of other companies.

Pooja Kadam, who represents Nirvana Insurance, posted this advice on LinkedIn for those seeking a job. “Look for companies that have received their Series A/ Series B funding in the last one to two years. These companies will have smaller teams that can make a big impact.”

Even Healthcare, a Bengaluru-based startup, is inviting laid-off employees to avail a three-month wellness plan free-of-cost. It provides access to unlimited consultations with a team of in-house doctors, nutritionists, mental-health specialists and physiotherapists.

