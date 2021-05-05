SRM and The Hindu conclave to spotlight science, engineering and technology

CHENNAI:

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group has launched a 15-part webinar series — ‘SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021’ — that spotlights science, engineering and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

The second part in this series — ‘Higher Education in India post-COVID-19’ — will be held at 11 a.m. on May 9. The session will touch upon the impact of the pandemic on higher education and discuss the way forward.

It will conclude with a Q&A with the speakers.

The panellists are: Jitin Chadha, founder and director, Indian School of Business and Finance; Manoj P., registrar, Azim Premji University; and K. Ramasamy, director of faculty and academics, SRMIST. The session will be moderated by Sujatha R., Deputy Editor, Reporting, The Hindu.

