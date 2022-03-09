Scholarships for entrepreneurs and students

March 09, 2022 13:55 IST

PropTech company Colive has launched a “stay scholarship” for deserving female students and entrepreneurs.

The firm is inviting applications from Indian women, who are either pursuing a vocational course or degree or have recently embarked on an entrepreneurial journey. Interested women need to visit www.colive.com/venus2022 or download the Colive app on the Google Play store/iOS App Store to apply to the cohort.

Students are required to declare their grade point average and women entrepreneurs have to share their success story in terms of their startup’s annual turnover.

A panel of women leaders will review each application and select the deserving winners, says a press release. Fifty scholarships have been planned and these will be awarded to 30 students and 20 women entrepreneurs. The release adds that one winner will be selected as “Ms Colive Venus 2022” and will receive a year’s worth of free stay at any Colive property.