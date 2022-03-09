Returnship programme for tech professionals 

Digital transformation company Mindtree has launched a returnship programme to help technology professionals restart their careers after a break.

Professionals with a minimum two years of experience followed by at least two years of break will be eligible for the programme, which will be launched in Kolkata and expanded to the company’s other locations, says a press release.

The programme offers digital learning boot camps, skills-based intervention, mentorship and opportunities to work on live projects.

While the programme is open to all professionals seeking to return to the workforce, it allocates a higher percentage of seats for women, the release adds. For details, visit https://www.mindtree. com/careers/returnship