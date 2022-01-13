Relaunch programme for women on a career break

13 January 2022 15:24 IST

Supply chain SaaS start-up O4S has launched ‘Career Relaunch 2.0’, an inclusion and diversity initiative designed to help women on a sabbatical to make an easy return to the corporate world. As part of the programme, the company will provide structured onboarding, focused mentoring, flexible work options and job learning to the candidates.

O4S plans to add more than 70 female employees to their workforce by March 2022, says a press release.

For details, visit https://angel.co/company/o4s/jobs

Advertising

Advertising