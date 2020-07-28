Programme to kickstart fledgling startups by women invites applications

NSRCEL, the start-up and innovation hub at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, is inviting applications for the third edition of a start-up programme.
The edition aims to support ambitious and innovative women entrepreneurs by enabling them to translate their idea into a business venture and enhance their entrepreneurial and managerial skills, says a press release from NSRCEL.
Early-stage ideas startups, which are not more than 12 months old, will be shortlisted for the first phase of this edition, which commences with a five-week training through Massive Open Online Course (MOOC).
The second and third phases of the edition will have the selected entrepreneurs undergo a two-month virtual launchpad followed by a six-month incubation programme designed by NSRCEL and its partner institutes.
They will then present their product/prototype to a screening committee.
The performance and progress of the ventures will be monitored and tracked, every quarter, for a year by NSRCEL and its partner institutes, adds the release.
To apply, visit https://www.nsrcel.org/women-startup-program.
