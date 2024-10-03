  • Candidates aged between 21 and 24 years who are not engaged in full-time employment are eligible for the one-year internship programme.
  • Internships are available to those who have passed class 10 or higher.
  • Individuals from families with government jobs are excluded
  • A candidate who graduated from premier institutes such as IIT, IIM, or IISER, and those who have CA, or CMA qualification would not be eligible to apply for this internship.
  • The PM Internship Scheme is also not open to family members who are income tax assessees.