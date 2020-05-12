Online job portals prioritise resumes of those who have been laid-off due to COVID-19 crisis

‘Layoff’ is a term professionals would not want in their resumes. However, those who have lost their job due to COVID-19 crisis or those who fear losing it, have a strong reason to mention this fact prominently in their resume.

Here is why: A number of job portals have started prioritising resumes of job seekers who have been laid-off due to the present crisis.

Naukri’s microsite Step-Up (www.naukri.com/step-up-job-opportunities-during-coronavirus-covid-19), is prioritising access to resumes of those recently “laid-off and immediately available to join”.

People + Work Connect, a platform launched recently by CHROs from Accenture, Lincoln Financial Group, ServiceNow and Verizon, bring together companies laying off or furloughing people with those companies that need to recruit people urgently. There is no cost for employers to join and participate in this cross-industry platform. The analytics-driven platform pools non-confidential and aggregated workforce information through categories based on location and experience.

Scikey, a talent commerce platform, has a section on its website where employers can list the details of their employees that they have laid off.

“All registered customers can confidentially share the resumes of the impacted employees on SCIKEY. After logging in, look for “Outplace Candidates” option on the dashboard menu. SCIKEY algorithms will position the matching candidates as its first choice for any new job opening, increasing their chances for any kind of hiring opportunity,” reads a note on the website.

Monster.com has an option on its home page asking visitors if there job is under threat due to COVID-19.

Benoy John Koshy, a recruitment manager with a Fortune 500 company, says:“As long as they are not fired on disciplinary grounds or unethical acts, employees who have been laid-off will be seen as an active talent pool.” Koshy says an important search word that makes these laid-off employees employable is they are ready to join.

“All these years it was an employees market and a candidate could choose from a range of job options as well as keep the recruiter waiting for at least a few months. Now, it’s an employers’ market,” says Koshy.

In-demand jobs

Most of these portals have special features to highlight jobs in sectors like healthcare, pharma, edutech, retail and telecom.

LinkedIn is helping job seekers find open roles by promoting them on its ‘Jobs page’. Doctors and nurses roles are automatically added to a list of ‘urgent’ jobs, which are surfaced to LinkedIn members with skills that qualify for these roles. The company is also offering free job posts for frontline roles till June 30.

Similarly , Naukri is offering a free service to recruiters in industries like healthcare, pharma and telecom.