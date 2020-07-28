Not just webinars, virtual hackathons are also on the rise

A hackathon in progress. File photo

Corporates have been using them to drive employee engagement and also find solutions to problems encountered now and expected to extend into the post-COVID world

The pandemic has seen a spurt in virtual hackathons by corporates. Of various stripes, these hackathons are largely focussed on addressing the immediate concerns around COVID-19. Solutions include improving employee and customer experience. And then there are also solutions to long-festering social problems.

Two goals

Early this month, Razorpay conducted a five-day virtual hackathon titled ‘Payments Innovation Week’ with a two-fold objective: Promoting employee bonding; and resolving business issues resulting from the current crisis.

Fifty teams were in the fray, and they worked on a hundred ideas. A good number of these ideas will get implemented.

“We built an idea pool, and even reached out to cross-functional teams to add to the pool. Following this, participants would work on one or more ideas of their choice and execute them through a team they have formed,” says Pankaj Goel, head, Payments Engineering, Razorpay.

Each team was guided by a mentor.

Customer experience

One team sought to simplify the subscription experience with a button; another came up with a solution to identify system faults. Another notable effort was creating an alternative system that would kick in when the back-end system of a payment gateway fails.

Goel states that internal hackathons reinvigorate a company’s innovation culture, and also help identify new talent. “We are planning to implement 80-90% of these ideas,” declares Goel.

External virtual hackatons are also happening at the rate of knots, and they can be slotted into various categories. Corporates organising a virtual hackathon inviting other corporates to the tech-innovation party. Corporates organising a hackathon for school and college students. There are also interest groups that organise hackathons for their members with corporate support.

Recently, WiT (Women In Technology), organised ‘Women CO[vi]DE Warriors’ in association with IBM and Sequoia Capital, to create solutions for a post-COVID world.

A team from Jio addressed the issue of counterfeiting of drugs in the market by using a blockchain mechanism powered by AI engine and IoT.

Fact checking

A team from Credit Suisse sought to create a ‘fact-checking’ mechanism to combat the spread of deliberate misinformation and rumours on WhatsApp. A team from Deloitte India that presented a concept for a farmer assistance system that supports farmers in the pre and post harvesting season

In another event, the Pune chapter of FICCI FLO conducted an online hackathon that aimed to find non-medical solutions to contain COVID-19.

Corporate mentoring

Despite the current crisis, some corporates are continuing with their annual innovation programmes that are aimed at helping students get ready for a highly-digitalised tomorrow.

IBM and CBSE together conducted a virtual ‘2020 IBM EdTech Youth Challenge’, which encouraged students to leverage emerging technologies including AI, Blockchain to solve existing and imminent social problems.

Winners get a two-week internship and mentorship experience from senior leaders at IBM as well as opportunities to participate in national or international hackathons or conferences.

Of the 464 AI project submissions, 103 projects submitted by 260 students were selected for expert mentoring by IBM mentors.

The winning ideas include an ‘AI Health Kit for Rural Areas; a ‘Smart Medicine Box’; and an ‘AI-enabled Women Safety Platform’.

Implementation factor

Sathish Raghuraman, one of the organisers of Coronathon, an online volunteer-led hackathon, says there are enough problems in society and hackathons are a great platform to conceive and execute ideas to tackle them. And for a successful hackathon, a realistic and motivating problem is a good start point.

“But it’s important to ensure the enthusiasm surrounding the solution does not die after a point of time,” says Raghuraman, adding that both organiser and the individual have a role in keeping the enthusiasm alive. Raghuraman says that the possibility of “getting the solution to the user will help drive enthusiasm.”