Non-employees can drive this referral programme

Slice, a payment and credit start-up, has expanded the scope of its referral programme by allowing non-Slice employees to refer a candidate.

The company seeks multiple iOS developers with three to eight years of experience to join their technology team that works closely with the design, product, data science and analytics teams.

The company is set on a talent strategy that is geared towards a two-fold increase in its workforce in 2021.

Referrers need to fill a form to be eligible for the referral programme. In the event of the referral clearing all rounds, the referrer could win an Apple iphone12 that will be given when the candidate joins the company, says a release.

For details, visit https://sites.google.com/sliceit.com/slice-referral/home?authuser=0