Nominations invited for PoSH awards

KelpHR has opened registrations for the third edition of its PoSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Awards, inviting registrations from small, medium and large companies.

According to a press release, organisations shortlisted from the first round will have to go through an employee survey to make it to the top 25 safest workplaces in India. The winners be judged on various parameters relating to PoSH compliance, which include formation of an internal committee; the number of complaints handled; training and sensitisation; diversity, equity and inclusion; and workplace safety for employees within and outside the office. KelpHR PoSH Awards were instituted in 2020 to recognise and honour organisations that work towards creating happy and safe workplaces.

The jury that would judge the organisations for the awards consists of lawyers, activists, social entrepreneurs, HR experts and government officials. For details, visit www.kelphrposhawards.com