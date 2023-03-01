News bytes

March 01, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Startup accelerator programme

Mondelēz International is inviting applicants for its global startup accelerator programme ‘CoLab’ to be executed in partnership with Huddle, an accelerator and fund for early-stage ventures. The 12-week programme would offer participants tools, technologies, access to networks and the opportunity to raise early-stage equity capital from Huddle and other potential ventures.

Seven startups that will be chosen by a team of internal and external experts will receive a grant, says a press release. Startups that are disruptive in the snacking category by being purposefully innovative in food production and packaging, challenging marketing and branding norms, running a differentiated business, driving growth through new avenues can apply, says the release. The disruptions should be applicable to chocolates, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery or bars. For details, visit https://huddle.work/MondelezColabIndia/

An initiative for women engineers

TalentSprint has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme, supported by Google. The programme selects, trains and nurtures 200 first-year women engineering students from across the country to become software engineers. Full fee scholarship and ₹100,000 reward cash scholarship to every selected student is offered, says a press release.

The two-year intensive programme includes learning from top-notch faculty and industry experts with mentorship from engineers and technology leaders at Google. First-year women students pursuing B.Tech or B.E, specialising in IT, CSE, ECE, EEE, AI, Math, Applied Math or an equivalent course and having scored marks over 70% in their 10th and 12th are eligible for this programme.

Almost 34% of the students who have attended the programme so far are first-generation graduates and over 25% of them have come from rural India, the release adds. For details, visit we.talentsprint.com

For careers in cloud technology

Amazon Web Service has started a new programme to prepare individuals for careers in cloud technology. According to a press release, AWS re/Start Associate is a cohort-based workforce development training programme that prepares individuals for careers in the cloud and connects them to potential employers. A technology background is not required to apply for the programme, which is offered free to the learner and focused on helping unemployed or underemployed individuals launch a new career, says the release.

re/Start also provides learners with professional skills training (including resume and interview coaching) to prepare them for employer meetings and job interviews. For details, visit aws.amazon.com/ training/restart/

Women professionals for climate action

Climate Asia and Women at Work are organising a virtual panel discussion on “Green Jobs for Women: A Path to Climate Solutions” on March 6 at 5 p.m. A diverse group of professionals from non-profit organisations whose work intersects climate action and sustainable livelihood will be part of the panel. The objective of the conversation is to spur action and advance efforts towards a sustainable future in which women participate equally in the transition towards a green economy, said a release.