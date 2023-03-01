HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

News bytes

March 01, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Team Opportunities

Startup accelerator programme

Mondelēz International is inviting applicants for its global startup accelerator programme ‘CoLab’ to be executed in partnership with Huddle, an accelerator and fund for early-stage ventures. The 12-week programme would offer participants tools, technologies, access to networks and the opportunity to raise early-stage equity capital from Huddle and other potential ventures.

Seven startups that will be chosen by a team of internal and external experts will receive a grant, says a press release. Startups that are disruptive in the snacking category by being purposefully innovative in food production and packaging, challenging marketing and branding norms, running a differentiated business, driving growth through new avenues can apply, says the release. The disruptions should be applicable to chocolates, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery or bars. For details, visit https://huddle.work/MondelezColabIndia/

An initiative for women engineers

TalentSprint has announced the fifth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) programme, supported by Google. The programme selects, trains and nurtures 200 first-year women engineering students from across the country to become software engineers. Full fee scholarship and ₹100,000 reward cash scholarship to every selected student is offered, says a press release.

The two-year intensive programme includes learning from top-notch faculty and industry experts with mentorship from engineers and technology leaders at Google. First-year women students pursuing B.Tech or B.E, specialising in IT, CSE, ECE, EEE, AI, Math, Applied Math or an equivalent course and having scored marks over 70% in their 10th and 12th are eligible for this programme.

Almost 34% of the students who have attended the programme so far are first-generation graduates and over 25% of them have come from rural India, the release adds. For details, visit we.talentsprint.com

For careers in cloud technology

Amazon Web Service has started a new programme to prepare individuals for careers in cloud technology. According to a press release, AWS re/Start Associate is a cohort-based workforce development training programme that prepares individuals for careers in the cloud and connects them to potential employers. A technology background is not required to apply for the programme, which is offered free to the learner and focused on helping unemployed or underemployed individuals launch a new career, says the release.

re/Start also provides learners with professional skills training (including resume and interview coaching) to prepare them for employer meetings and job interviews. For details, visit aws.amazon.com/ training/restart/

Women professionals for climate action

Climate Asia and Women at Work are organising a virtual panel discussion on “Green Jobs for Women: A Path to Climate Solutions” on March 6 at 5 p.m. A diverse group of professionals from non-profit organisations whose work intersects climate action and sustainable livelihood will be part of the panel. The objective of the conversation is to spur action and advance efforts towards a sustainable future in which women participate equally in the transition towards a green economy, said a release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.