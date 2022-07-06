New relaunch programmes on the block

With special drives that run through the year, some Indian companies are inviting women on a career break back to the workforce.

Through ‘Relaunch’, Bahwan CyberTek has recruited more than 20 candidates, offering them full-time positions.

Women professionals with more than a year of career break are encouraged to apply for the programme. Once shortlisted, these candidates will have access to mentors, flexible work schedules, on-the-job training and opportunities to work with diverse teams. For details, write to relaunch@bahwancybertek.com.

Allcargo Group, a logistics services provider, has launched ‘Restart’ to provide a platform for women on a career break to take up full-time or project-based roles. The company is seeking to tap into talent from rural areas. Write to them at hrdesk@allcargologistics.com

Similarly, Shriram Housing Finance Ltd is inviting women on a career break to apply to them at careers@shriramhousing.com.