NASSCOM’s virtual summit on Inclusion today

“Looking Ahead — Mainstreaming Inclusion” — the theme of 14th edition of NASSCOM’s Global Inclusion Summit, being conducted virtually on April 27-28 — promises a whole new world, where Inclusion would be removed from the marginalia of HR and hiring discussions, and elevated to “critical business agenda” and “boardroom conversation”.

A note about the Summit, organised by NASSCOM in partnership with NASSCOM Foundation, mentions that the edition would augur in efforts to “create a culture of inclusion across all levels of the tech industry”.

The script of the event includes discussions on one, “the role of leadership in creating a culture of inclusion at workplaces”; two, “how new technologies can help enable inclusion”; and three, “trends that can help drive inclusion in the future”. Notable topics on the slate include: “Building Values That Drive an Inclusive Culture: A Boardroom Perspective”; “Assistive Technology: Unlocking the Power of Technology-Driven Inclusion” and “Inking the Inclusion Manifesto for Gen Z”. The event — where the Minister of Women & Child Development in the Union Cabinet, Smriti Zubin Irani will deliver the opening keynote — has panellists from a wide spectrum of professional excellence: Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog; Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft; Tiger Tyagarajan, CEO, Genpact; Dia Mirza, Actor, Producer, United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals.