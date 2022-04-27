Careers

NASSCOM’s virtual summit on Inclusion today

Representational image. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

“Looking Ahead — Mainstreaming Inclusion” — the theme of 14th edition of NASSCOM’s Global Inclusion Summit, being conducted virtually on April 27-28 — promises a whole new world, where Inclusion would be removed from the marginalia of HR and hiring discussions, and elevated to “critical business agenda” and “boardroom conversation”.

A note about the Summit, organised by NASSCOM in partnership with NASSCOM Foundation, mentions that the edition would augur in efforts to “create a culture of inclusion across all levels of the tech industry”.

The script of the event includes discussions on one, “the role of leadership in creating a culture of inclusion at workplaces”; two, “how new technologies can help enable inclusion”; and three, “trends that can help drive inclusion in the future”. Notable topics on the slate include: “Building Values That Drive an Inclusive Culture: A Boardroom Perspective”; “Assistive Technology: Unlocking the Power of Technology-Driven Inclusion” and “Inking the Inclusion Manifesto for Gen Z”. The event — where the Minister of Women & Child Development in the Union Cabinet, Smriti Zubin Irani will deliver the opening keynote — has panellists from a wide spectrum of professional excellence: Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog; Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft; Tiger Tyagarajan, CEO, Genpact; Dia Mirza, Actor, Producer, United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Empower
Related Articles
Inclusive hiring: Are you leaving some ‘uncut grass’ in your cubicle?
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2022 2:37:01 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/education/careers/nasscoms-virtual-summit-on-inclusion-today/article65357186.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY