Job interviews hit online platforms

Ask any organisation about its top challenges, the odds are high that recruiting and retaining talent are pre-eminent priorities on its list.

Successful organisations know that in the war for talent, waiting till someone leaves to start looking for a replacement, signals defeat. As it evolves, technology plays an increasingly important role in the way companies approach the talent search and hiring process.

Traditional recruitment processes are tumbling behind and being replaced by new and different processes of engaging and employing prospective employees.

For example, virtual recruitment is on the rise. The term virtual recruitment — also known as online recruitment or e-recruitment — essentially encompasses the use of Internet-based technologies to engage, assess and employ new employees.

Most organisations are familiar with the attraction phase, which typically involves advertising job openings on various websites, including social media. There are distinct advantages like reaching a wider audience and collecting more applications. With exponential growth in connected devices and channels, a raft of sophisticated tools are now available to conduct virtual interviews with the prospective candidates and assess them.

Online job boards

Virtual recruitment includes the use of online applications, which are vital for the screening process. The rise in online job boards has also meant a staggering rise in job applications. However, thanks to online application tools and survey processes, one can automatically exclude unqualified candidates from the rest of the recruitment process. Online tools such as Skype now allow you to meet qualified candidates no matter where they are. When in-person interaction is just not possible, even a face-to-face interaction over Skype — is still better than settling for a candidate you have doubts about.

Virtual job fairs

Many companies, particularly smaller ones, welcome virtual job fairs because the participating fee is minimal, and it also surpasses the need to buy a booth, set it up, or have employees out of the office managing it. Also, virtual job fair providers do a lot of preliminary screening for the companies. Rather than sharing piles of resumes, virtual job fairs require applicants to fill out compatibility forms that determine which companies will be of interest to them. If they are suitable, they will be able to check out the organisation’s virtual booth, where they can upload their resume, read more about the organisation and watch videos provided by them. As these job fairs are easy to attend, they provide immense opportunities for the candidates who are already employed and are seeking new opportunities. They can virtually engage in these job fairs — something they would never do in the case of a traditional job fair.

Live video interviews

There are two methods companies use to conduct interviews using video: Live and pre-recorded. Live interviews enable hiring teams to talk with job candidates in real time as if it were an in-person interview. These sessions can be recorded and sent to team members to review later and can be a convenient way to include busy co-workers who are a crucial element in the hiring process.

Pre-recorded interviews

This method allows applicants to answer questions posed by the employer on video and provides recruiters the flexibility to evaluate submissions on their own time.

Social media hiring

Along with the conventional hiring methods, technology enables us to utilise various searches in social media. For instance, LinkedIn, Twitter and Indeed, among other platforms, help a recruiter seek out candidates. Recruiters will take advantage by creating and posting videos on free social media platforms and video content can range from job opportunity promotion to fun and creative videos showcasing company culture and industry.

With Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and robotics making advancements in a big way, not just the recruiting process but the science of identifying, assessing and engaging virtually would get automated in the years to come. The combination of automation and virtual recruitment will give companies the maximum opportunities to find top talent that fits their workplace and culture. Virtual recruitment certainly holds promise for the future, and there are undeniably several benefits for both job seekers and recruiters.

(Sriram A.G. is Director – Talent Acquisition at Juniper IEC)