Is your organisation up to date with the annual PoSH report?

December 14, 2022 10:20 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

There is a time for everything under the sun. And the time for organisations to file the annual report on Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) is upon them. In fact, the time is in its last embers. The best practice is to file the report by the end of the calendar year or by January end. If the organisation misses the deadline, it could still turn it in late. Better late than never — for, submitting an annual compliance report under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013 (“Act”) is not an option, but an inescapable responsibility mandated by law.

Non-compliance can invite a penalty of ₹50,000. Repeated non-compliance will invite severe penalty and that includes the possibility of suspension or cancellation of the license or registration to work, says Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO and co-founder, KelpHR.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contents

The annual document must report the number of sexual harassment complaints filed in the year, number of complaints disposed of, complaints pending for resolution for more than 90 days and the nature of the action taken by the employer. Smita notes failure to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee and the failure to act upon the recommendations made by such a committee would also invite punishment.

A checklist that needs to be filled and submitted as part of the annual report would carry the details of the seminars and workshops that were conducted to sensitise employees about the Act.

How many workshops should an organisation conduct in a year?

Antony J Alex, CEO, Rainmaker, says the law does not provide any clarity on that, but expects an orientation programme to be conducted at least once in a year.

“As a best practice, this workshop should be offered to employees at least twice a year. It could be a combination of online and in-person workshops,” says Antony.

Greater awareness

Smita says there is no official data from the Government that show how many organisations are prompt in filing the annual PoSH report, but it has been nudging organisations to comply with the Act.

Recently, the Women and Child Development Ministry directed all central ministries, departments and PSUs to ensure effective implementation of the Act.

In a communication, Women and Child Development secretary Ivender Pandey requested all government offices to ensure that internal committees are constituted at workplaces and made functional.

A directive was also given to the internal committees to conduct a special drive to review the pending cases and take appropriate action before December 9, 2022. All secretaries of the Central Ministries were asked to submit the report of this exercise by December 20.

Smita believes there are lessons from some states and districts that others would do well to imbibe.

“Gurugram has a practice where notices are sent to companies not filing their annual PoSH report. In Noida and Telangana, an app is offered to institutions to file the report with ease,” says Smita. What if an organisation has not filed for the last few years and wants to submit those reports now? Experts say the law is silent on this question, but such companies must catch up on their backlog and regularise it. Antony says: “We would always urge companies to go to the district officer with reports pertaining to the previous years, in addition to the one from the current year; some might accept those reports as well.”

‘A consolidated, updated list of district officers would help’

Last year, a Thoothukudi-based company (name withheld on request) found the filing of the annual report on Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) to be a never-ending process.

Under Section 21 of the PoSH Act, the Internal Committee (IC) of an organisation has to prepare and submit a PoSH annual report to the employer and the district officer. Given the spread of this particular company, the report had to be submitted at 55 addresses.

The challenge arose from the fact that some of the “addresses” were not valid anymore.

Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the respective government has to be appoint a district officer to whom the annual PoSH report should be submitted.

Who makes the cut as district officer?

The government can choose any of the following three as district officer who can implement the provisions of the Act — the district magistrate; the additional district magistrate; the deputy collector.

This district officer is responsible not only for what should follow the submission of the annual PoSH report but also for what precedes it. The district officer’s responsibilities include keeping a watch on organisations — the qualifying factor being any organisation that has more than ten employees — in the district to see if they have formed an internal complaints committee.

There is a provision under the PoSH Act — under Section 6 of the Act — aimed at creating a redressal system for women employees of organisations with less than 10 employees on their payroll.

The district officer would constitute what is called a Local Complaints Committee for the district to attend to complaints coming from these organisations.

Lack of lists

Smita Shetty Kapoor, CEO and co-founder, KelpHR, the lack of a consolidated list of district officers, as notified by the respective government, can slow down the process of filing the annual PoSH report. There is also the situation where a consolidated list would be available, but it would not have been updated.

The district officer would have changed, but the list would retain what has now become a misleading address. This challenge is usually more keenly felt in non-metros.