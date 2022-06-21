Is it time for Sabbatical 2.0? 

Employers are beginning to view a “career break” as an opportunity to reward and retain rare talent

Certain sectors that have registered an uptick in the attrition rate — as a result of what is famously known as the Great Resignation — seem to be unwrapping Sabbatical 2.0.

Two features of this phenomenon stand out in relief.

Sabbaticals are now offered as much as they are sought. Reasons for granting sabbaticals have become more wide-ranging.

When an employee with six years of experience with InfoBeans Technologies was planning to leave the organisation to help his wife set up her business, it offered him an eight-month break.

Kanupriya Manchanda, Vice-President (People), InfoBeans Technologies, says sabbaticals are paid benefits offered to employees with a minimum of one-year experience who have proved their mettle. The duration of the sabbatical ranges from two weeks to over a year.

In the last two years, 25 people from the company globally have availed sabbatical leave for a variety of reasons. Kanupriya says offering sabbaticals solidifies the trust an employee may have in an organisation.

In the past, employers offered sabbatical leave for child care, health-related exigencies and for higher studies. The pandemic has generated a whole new set of reasons for which employers extend this type of leave to employees.

Continental India has brought greater flexibility to its sabbatical policy.

Ajay Kumar, Head of Human Relations, Continental India, says the duration of a sabbatical can be up to two years of unpaid leave. Many employees have availed its flexible and part-time work options as well.

“We extend this policy to our employees on a case-by-case basis depending on specific circumstances,” says Ajay Kumar.

Goldman Sachs introduced a new sabbatical programme that allows the associate to spend time with family, travel, volunteer, or just take a break. This programme offers six weeks of unpaid leave to employees with 15 years of service, and an additional two weeks for every additional five years of service.

ANAROCK Group created a special career break policy for its technology team this financial year. Employees with two or more years of employment with the company can take a career break for childcare, elder care and other personal reasons, says Sukhdeep Aurora, Chief People Officer, ANAROCK Group.

The duration of the career break can be anywhere from three to six months, and can be availed after every five years of continuous service with the company.

The challenges

Introducing sabbatical leave, however, is not easy. Anjali Gulati, CEO, People Konnect, says companies need to ensure there is an associate who can replace the employee going on a break. If a company has agreed to pay the person, then budget allocation is a factor to be considered.

“We are increasingly seeing companies asking us to find talent to fill roles for a six-month period,” says Anjali. She says the question of whether the person going on leave would be ready to move to another role also needs to be discussed.

To implement a successful sabbatical programme, Kanupriya says, InfoBeans Technologies is focussed on increasing the “bench-strength”, which is achieved by having employees with additional skillsets on board so that they can step into the shoes of a person who has gone on a sabbatical.

Kanupriya elaborates: “There have been instances where we have had people, but without the ability to fill the vacant role. In these cases, hiring is unavoidable. Besides, when the sabbatical is for a longer duration, we have to go to the market to recruit talent.”