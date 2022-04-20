Indore-based company takes performance recognition to new heights

InfoBeans Technologies places its top-performing employees on a par with celebrities by erecting hoardings for them

Twelve employees of InfoBeans Technologies have one of the unmistakable trappings of stardom — they get to smile from giant-sized hoardings. The Indore-based public-listed digital transformation and product engineering company picked them for this rare honour for the “WOW factor” they bring to work.

The company with 1500 employees cherry-picked the twelve employees, across verticals, and dubbed them #theWOWsquad.

“Eight hoardings are already up across Indore,” says Kanupriya Manchanda, vice-president, People, InfoBeans Technologies. “These twelve have been recognised for creating a WOW experience continually for a long time for the stakeholders they are working for,” says Kanupriya, clarifying that the recognition is not based on the results of one appraisal cycle.

The hoardings are expected to be up and standing for at least three to six months.

Kanupriya reveals that each hoarding is placed where the respective employee lives, just to up their popularity quotient among their neighbours. The hoarding mentions the employee’s role in the organisation.

Selection process

To select the WOW employees, a four-member committee was created. The committee spelt out the criteria and invited nominations from business unit heads.

Kanupriya explains that extraordinary contribution, sustained over a period of time, would amount to a WOW experience.

For every employee chosen for this honour, wouldn’t there be ten others who would be disappointed that they were bypassed?

Kanupriya agrees there would be heartburn, and notes that this is not a one-off exercise, but would be an ongoing effort to honour many more deserving employees in the same manner.

“We are planning to implement this initiative in Pune, which is our second largest base after Indore,” she says.

In the past, the company has rewarded its top performers by gifting them cars and high-end mobiles.

She notes “flexibility” in terms of work is an intangible but valued reward that the company has been extending to its workforce.