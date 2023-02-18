IIMB receives 606 job offers; 512 students get placements

February 18, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on February 18 said it received 606 job offers from various tech, nontech, e-com enterprises and banks during this placement season and all 512 of its students who appeared for interviews landed jobs.

The lateral and final placements for the PGP and PGP-BA class of 2021-23 IIMB saw 606 offers, leading to all 512 students who appeared for placements being placed over two interview days, it said in a statement.

Professor Debolina Dutta, chairperson, career development services, IIMB, said, “Our students received offers from reputed companies despite a slowdown in the market.”

Consulting companies made 221 offers led by Accenture with 32 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 26 offers. Top recruiters included Bain & Company (23), Tata Consultancy Services (18), McKinsey & Company (16), Kearney (15), Ernst & Young (13), PricewaterhouseCoopers (11), Alvarez & Marsal (8), Oliver Wyman (8), Deloitte (6), Monitor Deloitte (5), Strategy & Middle East (5), GEP Consulting (4), Samagra Consulting (4), Strategy& India (4), Arthur D. Little (3), EY-Parthenon Singapore (3) while other consulting firms extended 17 offers.

Prominent recruiters in the IT and product management domain made 85 offers. They included Paytm (13), Microsoft (10), Cogoport (8), Jio Platform (7), NatWest Group (5), Cisco (4), Amagi (3), BrowserStack (3), Tata Play (3), UHG - Optum (3), Zomato (3), Myntra (2), NoBroker (2), Publicis Sapient (2), Tekion (2), and ZEE Entertainment (2).

Other companies in the IT/product management domain rolled out 13 offers. E-commerce saw 22 offers with Amazon (14) and Flipkart (8) solely contributing.

The finance domain witnessed 75 offers. Goldman Sachs made 8 offers followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank (6), Avendus Capital (5), Citi Bank (5), IDFC First Bank (4), Piramal Retail Finance (4), Barclays (3), HSBC Bank (3), Essar Capital (2), ICICI Bank (2), India Infoline Securities (2), Kotak Investment Advisor (2), Red Fort Capital (2), Standard Chartered (2), Arpwood Capital (1), Blackstone (1), BNP Paribas (1), Gaja Capital (1), Macquarie Group (1), Morgan Stanley (1), Multiples Equity (1), Piramal Alternatives (1) and Premji Invest (1) while 16 offers were received from leading financial institutions.

Conglomerates and family-run businesses recruited for their leadership tracks making 86 offers in general management positions with Adani Group and Vedanta leading with 8 offers each followed by Lodha Group (7), DTDC (6), Brillio (4), CK Birla (4), RPG Group (4), Tata Steel (4), Capgemini (3), Infosys Europe (3), NPCI (3), Reliance Industries (3), Tata Administrative Services (3), Bajaj Finserv (2), Gyansys (2), IIFL (2), Sun Pharma (2), Visa Inc. (2), and Aditya Birla Group (1). Emaar Group and JSW extended one offer each, with other companies making 13 offers.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 67 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms led by Asian Paints (8), Samsung India (5), Navi (4), Nestle (4), ITC (3), Mondelez International (3), Procter & Gamble (3), Xanadu (3), Alkem Laboratories (2), Coca-Cola (2), Haleon (2), HCCB (2), IBM (2), Mastercard (2), Pidilite (2), Pingsafe (2), Tata Play (2), Tata Steel (2), Wipro Consumer Care (2), Airtel (1), Colgate Palmolive (1), Dabur (1), Hindustan Unilever (1), Kimberly Clark (1) and Philips India (1). Other companies rolled out 6 offers.

Operations roles saw 15 offers with Cogoport (5), OLA Electric (3), Uber (3), NatWest Group (2), Delhivery (1) and Five Holdings (1).

The analytics sector rolled out 35 offers in total with American Express leading with 16 offers, followed by EXL Services (9), Capital One (2), Cargill (2), and JPMC (1), with other companies making 5 offers.

Kapil Kukreja, placement representative, said, “We witnessed yet another placement season with an increase in offers across all sectors, driven primarily by consulting and product management roles. Strategy consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by general management and product management.”

However, the IIMB communique does not contain information about the salaries these students would be receiving.

