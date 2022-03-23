How about being a CEO for a month? 

March 23, 2022 11:24 IST

The Adecco Group is inviting applications from candidates in the age group of 18 to 24 years for its mentorship programme ‘CEO for One Month’.

The programme, which enters the seventh year, will give the national winner the opportunity to “shadow” Vidya Sagar Gannamani, chairman and managing director, Adecco India, and work with him and gain insights into what it takes to lead teams and run a business, says a press release.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited for an interview; and following further assessment, a country-level winner will be chosen.

Later, outstanding candidates across all the participating countries will be selected for a global bootcamp and one contender from this group will be chosen to “work” alongside the global CEO of the Adecco Group for one month.

Both the country and global ‘CEO for One Month’ would have a remuneration during this period, the release adds.

This annual event receives 200,000 applicants each year across 40 countries, added the release.

Registrations will close on April 15. For details, visit www.ceofor1month.co