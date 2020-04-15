Hackathon seeks solutions to COVID-19 challenges

Coronathon, an online, non-profit, volunteer-led hackathon, is calling coders, hardware engineers, designers, marketers and healthcare professionals to build software solutions to address various concerns posed by COVID-19.

Around 2,700 volunteers have signed up for the online event, running since March 22.

The hackathon seeks to address problems such as connecting senior citizens with volunteers; matching PPE demand and supply; COVID dashboard for state government of Meghalaya; building reusable anti-viral masks; predicting hotspots; issuing electronic passes for citizens to go out; one-stop directories for all-India COVID contact info; bed availability and COVID case management solutions for hospitals; crowd-sourced maps of essential services and booking slots for grocery shops/pharmacies.

“We had two “demo days” where 32 projects were showcased before panels from Google, Ayushman Bharat, National Health Authority, VCs and UN Healthcare Innovation Exchange,” said Sathish Raghuraman, one of the organisers.

He says more than 10 such projects are being launched either individually or are in association with various governments. “We want these projects to get more adoption and we will be facilitating the process,” says Raghuraman.

The hackathon is happening via Slack group; and anyone with a project idea and looking for a team to execute it can participate in the hackathon. For more details, visit https://coronathon.in/