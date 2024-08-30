Green careers hub

While jobs in engineering, medicine, law etc. have been popular with Indian students, challenges such as climate change demand a new skillset.

With a growing green economy projected to add 3.7 million jobs by 2025, students should not only be exposed to green career options but also understand how popular choices such as artists, content creators, lawyers, photographers, architects, entrepreneurs, and so on can be green.

Here is a new series by WWF-India that highlights niche and unconventional green careers through the stories of well-known personalities from the field of environment and conservation.