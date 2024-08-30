GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A monthly series by WWF-India that highlights niche and unconventional green careers through the stories of well-known personalities from the field of environment and conservation

Updated - August 30, 2024 04:32 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 04:16 pm IST

Education Plus Team
Green economy is projected to provide  3.7 million jobs by 2025.

Green economy is projected to provide  3.7 million jobs by 2025.

While jobs in engineering, medicine, law etc. have been popular with Indian students, challenges such as climate change demand a new skillset.

With a growing green economy projected to add 3.7 million jobs by 2025, students should not only be exposed to green career options but also understand how popular choices such as artists, content creators, lawyers, photographers, architects, entrepreneurs, and so on can be green.

Here is a new series by WWF-India that highlights niche and unconventional green careers through the stories of well-known personalities from the field of environment and conservation.

Series - 6 stories

Barman’s life-changing moment came about when she saw a man cutting down a tree that housed nesting Greater Adjutant storks. 
Green Careers Hub
Wildlife biologist Purnima Devi Barman on how she set about saving the Greater Adjutant stork
Gargi Rawat is a senior news anchor and environment reporter who has worked with NDTV 24X7 for the last two decades. 
Green Careers Hub
Environment reporter Gargi Rawat on charting a career in environmental journalism
An illustration explaining the idea of biodiversity in cities
Green Careers Hub
Urban biodiversity specialist Ravi Jambhekar on how he combines Science and Art to promote conservation
Nikhil John, a naturalist with over seven years of experience
Green Careers Hub
Nikhil John on connecting people with Nature
Nature, wildlife, and conservation photographer, Dhritiman Mukherjee.
Green Careers Hub
Dhritiman Mukherjee on contributing to science through photography
Green careers hub
Cartoonist for conservation

