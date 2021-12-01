‘Gen Z employees driven into a corner’

A huge number of young respondents from India say they took up additional responsibilities for fear of job loss

It was baptism by fire for the employable youngest in the Generation Z tribe as they started participating in the workforce at the height of the pandemic. The enchantment that accompanies being employed for the first time was short-lived for many of them, as the harsh economics of the pandemic overtook them swiftly.

A study by the ADPRI Research Institute, titled ‘People at Work 2021: A Global Workforce View’ that took in the views of 32,000 adult workers across 17 countries including India, spotlights the unique predicament of the Gen Z employees.

It notes that the most recent age bracket to enter the workforce — 18-24-year-olds — has been hardest hit, with nearly four in five (78%) finding their professional lives affected and two in five (39%) saying they lost jobs, were furloughed or temporarily laid off.

“In India, more than half of young workers say they have taken up additional responsibility for fear of job loss during the pandemic,” says Rahul Goyal, Managing Director of ADP India & Southeast Asia.

“Employees often define job security by the reach of their professional network and the ability to tap into relationships to find non-linear jobs that can extend a career. Gen Z is finding new ways to climb the ladder. The unfortunate reality of entering the workforce in a recession is large initial earnings losses,” Goyal adds.

For some of the first-time employed, social factors exacerbated the challenges on the work front.

In India, 89% of the Generation Z mentioned that they had to choose between work and well-being or family.

A dynamic organisational culture that finds ways to reduce stress and anxiety will play a vital part in creating the right conditions for workers, particularly the first-time employed, and the whole enterprise to survive and thrive, added the report.