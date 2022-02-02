Flipkart invites applications for start-up programme

02 February 2022 14:21 IST

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has opened applications for the second cohort of its flagship start-up programme.

While Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA) will provide equity-based investments to startups across sectors in the country, Flipkart Leap Innovation Network (FLIN) will enable companies in various stages of growth to enter into commercial partnerships with Flipkart’s technology teams.

Both FLA and FLIN would support the startups through insights, mentorship and funding while helping them scale and build disruptive innovations, said a release.

The release further said that FLA would identify startups across sectors with a broad focus on Fintech, Supply chain, Logistics, SaaS (focused on consumer tech), Alternate Commerce, B2B, Social, Healthtech, Agritech and Edtech. The FLA programme would offer seed-stage investments made by Flipkart Ventures, the venture fund announced earlier last year by Flipkart.

The release added that the startups in FLIN would get to participate in workshops with Flipkart and industry experts. In addition, the startups in this exclusive network would benefit from peer-to-peer learning made possible by the community of entrepreneurs.

The applications are open until February 28, 2022.

For more details, visit https://www.flipkartleap.com/