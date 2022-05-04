Finland beckons Indian tech talent

Twenty corporates are inviting talented tech candidates from India to apply for 60 new positions, as part of the ‘Find your Finnish Future’ campaign

Finland wants to make common cause with India’s tech talent. The invitation comes from none other than Business Finland, placed directly under the Finnish Ministry of Employment and Economy.

A communication from Business Finland reveals that “big-named companies such as Nokia, IQM Quantum Computers are among twenty corporates inviting talented tech candidates from India to apply for more than 60 exciting, new positions, as part of the ‘Find your Finnish Future’ campaign.”

The Campaign places the Nordic country among “the global hubs of scientific research, investors, and innovation excellence”, and proceeds to spotlight factors that earn it this coveted position — “state-of-the-art infrastructure, supporting legislation, forward-thinking governmental entities, and an eco-system that allows research organisations, industry providers, and commercial companies (ranging from start-ups to multinational corporations) to work under one roof to share a common agenda and goal.”

The pitch in fact goes beyond business, and includes the Finnish philosophy of living.

“Finland is also famed for a good work-life balance, supported by long holidays and reasonable working hours — allowing its people to fulfil their hobbies and spend time with loved ones,” the communication notes.

And it includes nature in the raw; and also the country’s social infrastructure.

“For those who enjoy the outdoors, Finland is home to some of the cleanest nature in the world. Its proximity to forests, clean air, and water makes the country a healthy place to live and raise children whilst also offering easy access to amenities and city life. High-quality healthcare, a world-class education system, and low crime records are other good reasons for candidates to submit their applications,” the campaign continues.

In the communication, Paavo Virkkunen, executive director, Business Finland, says: “Finland highly values diversity and equality; it has a vibrant innovation ecosystem, a booming start-up scene, and one of the leading ICT and health tech industries in the world. We also offer a lifestyle in which it is possible to develop a career and still spend time with family and friends.”

As a Finnish government organisation, Business Finland attends to the areas of innovation funding and trade; and travel and investment promotion, among others. Business Finland has over 700 associates with various specialisations working in over 40 offices globally and in 16 regional offices around Finland.

For additional information on career opportunities in Finland, visit: www.workinfinland.com