‘Employee experience and upskilling will take centre stage’

A LinkedIn report shows how the pandemic has effected lasting changes in the talent stratosphere, particularly expanding HR’s role in this area

Released recently, the first edition of LinkedIn’s “Future of Talent” report tracks how the talent stratosphere has changed, with the pandemic having contributed to this situation in no small measure.

On shifts in thinking expected of employers during 2021 and beyond, the report underlines how upskilling, employee experience, internal mobility and data-led hiring should become key components of talent strategy.

Internal mobility

The pandemic has fuelled internal mobility across sectors. LinkedIn’s Future of Talent report points out that more than 9 in 10 (93%) of the companies in India would be looking to fill open roles internally in the post-COVID-19 era. The report elaborates that 7 in 10 companies in India settle on internal hiring valuing the insider’s perspective it brings to the picture.

The report states that when hiring internally, the top three skills that companies in India look for are: communication, problem-solving, and time management skills.

Skill mapping

Ninety-five per cent of the companies in India have dedicated L&D programmes to help employees learn new skills and prepare for the future, according to the Future of Talent 2021 report. While upskilling takes centre stage, many companies in India also lean on data analytics to tap into relevant talent pools while hiring. LinkedIn’s research shows that 91% of the companies in India use data to make informed talent-hiring decisions, while 53% frequently use data to map skills with open position requirements.

To make remote hiring even more efficient, 9 in 10 companies are also merging roles to reduce talent acquisition costs today, the report adds.

Employee engagement

Remote working has brought employee experience into stark relief. More than 8 in 10 (85%) Indian companies are already holding more engagement activities to keep employees inspired and connected with their teams, as they work in isolation, the report says.

The report also shows that companies in India are significantly more open to hiring remote staff when compared to other APAC countries.

HR to the fore

In 2020, according to the report, the rate of attrition increased 1.5 times in India as employees battled long shifts while working remotely.

The report notes that with Coronavirus cases spiralling in a fresh wave, India’s remote working needs are further accentuated, and the stage is decisively set for HR to play an even bigger role in determining the future of talent.

Nine in 10 companies agree that HR will now play a key role in helping organisations streamline their business, shape their strategy, and hire more efficiently, even beyond COVID-19.