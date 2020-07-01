Education Plus webinar on career counselling

The Hindu Education Plus will host a webinar series on career counselling on Thursday (July 4). The series, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, will discuss a range of topics including Engineering, Medicine, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Sciences.

The second webinar will focus on challenges facing humanities and social sciences in a changing academic environment. The speakers include P. Duraisamy, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Madras; Sridhar Krishnaswami, Deputy Dean and Professor, Dept. of Journalism and Mass Communication, Faculty of Science and Humanities at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai; and Mathangi Krishnamurthy, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras.

R. Balasubramanian - Pro Vice Chancellor (External Affairs) at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, will also speak at the event.

The event will be held on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants can register at: https://bit.ly/2YJVBXs