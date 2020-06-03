Early career programme to ‘create’ software engineers

03 June 2020 09:39 IST

HCL is inviting applications for its early career programme called ‘TechBee’.

The work-integrated higher education programme is open for students who have completed Class XII.

It prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL, where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become software engineers, said a release.

While working at HCL, students may also enrol in a graduation-degree programme offered by BITS Pilani and SASTRA University.

Interested students who wish to enrol for the programme must take up an entrance test. During the entire period of training, students are paid a stipend of ₹ 10,000 per month, added the release.

The last date for registrations is June 30.

For details, visit https://registrations.

hcltechbee.com/HCL/