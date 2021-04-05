Careers

Corporate organises a coding challenge for school students

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is inviting students of Classes IX to XII for ‘HPE CodeWars 2021’, a virtual coding competition being held in partnership with coding platform Codingal on April 10.

Students are required to solve 25 coding-related problems in three hours using any of the programming languages — C, C++, Java, Python and JavaScript. Apart from free guides on how to prepare for the competition, participants will be given a practice session consisting of 30 coding problems to solve, says a press release.

According to the release, the winner of the competition will get a chance to run their coding experiments on HPE’s Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) which has been launched in space to be used on the International Space Station (ISS). They also stand a chance to win prizes worth ₹ 2,00,000 and certificates for recognition; in addition to interacting with the SBC-2 team and mentorship with HPE India technology leads.

In a release, Vivek Prakash, co-founder, Codingal says that HPE’s Spaceborne Computer-2 is a part of an ongoing mission to test advanced, reliable computing in space by using an affordable, high-performing, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) computer system that organisations use.

For more details, visit www.codingal.com/competitions/hpe-codewars-2021

