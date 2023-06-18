Career counselling, a focal point for students aspiring to join professional courses

June 18, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated June 19, 2023 01:12 am IST - KALABURAGI

The career counselling 2023 event organised by The Hindu Education Plus here on Sunday turned out to be a focal point for students aspiring to join professional courses and also to clear their doubts related to career aspects with human resource experts providing information about a wide range of opportunities available after II PU.

Students enthusiastically participated in the inaugural session and the interaction session of career counselling 2023 at the Doddappa Appa Auditorium which helped them dispel their apprehensions about the admission process to professional courses.

Ameen-e-Mudassar, founder and chief executive officer of CIGMA India- Bengaluru, who spoke on “Alternative Career Options”, kept the students glued to their seats during his 40-minute-long power-packed session interspersed with motivational quotes and inspirational stories.

Mr. Mudassar said that the career of each individual depends heavily on how courageous he is. Again, choosing a career is an important step in one’s life and selecting the right career is essential to achieving success. In India, due to a lack of proper support and guidance, students face a lot of difficulties in selecting a career, while in foreign countries students, during their high school, prefer job shadowing, which allows them to experience the ins and outs of a specific profession and determine whether a career is right for them.

Mr. Muddasar emphasised that a student’s aptitude, personality, skills and interests also play a crucial role in his career. A student’s future lies in multiple careers, so one must dream big for unlimited opportunities.

Listing out various courses, Mr. Mudassar said that there are a few rare courses such as foreign trade, sports management, foreign language, physician assistant, business analytics, financial analytics, actuarial science and culinary artist and two-year diploma courses like X-ray technician, dialysis technician and dental hygienist, where a student can make a career.

Shedding light on a few courses that were not even existed 20 years ago such as artificial intelligence engineer, application developer, blogger, data scientist, digital marketing, ethical hacker, growth hacker, content writer, copywriter, LinkedIn specialist, user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) designer and social media manager, Mr. Mudassar said that students can build a career of their dreams by opting for these exiting courses.

Principal of Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology, Bhalki, in Bidar district, N.M. Biradar advocated that engineering has been at the pinnacle of opportunities. A career in engineering offers the opportunity for exploring, creative thinking, discovering things and experimentation.

Nodal Officer at Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Helpline Centre, Kalaburagi, Shinde gave an insight into the modalities that will have to be followed by the students while selecting a course and institution. He also briefed about the fee structure for various courses.

Clarity

“After attending the career counselling session organised by The Hindu, I got clarity about the course I should select according to my interest,” said Pushpalatha, a student of Doddappa Appa PU College.

Prashant and Aditi from SBR Residential College said that all their doubts about the courses and online counselling have been cleared and they thanked The Hindu for organising such an informative event.

Trupti, Shwetha and Rajashekar from various institutions thanked Deputy Commissioner Yeshwant Gurukar and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant for shedding light on preparing for the UPSC examinations.

