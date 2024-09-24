Avtar announces 6th edition of myAvtar job fair for women

Job portal myAvtar has announced a job fair for women to be held on on September 28, 2024, to enhance women’s workforce participation in India. This virtual event, now in its sixth edition, aims to provide a platform for women professionals to explore career opportunities, network with top employers, and take decisive steps towards building intentional careers.

Organised by myAvtar.com, India’s leading diversity job portal, the fair will run from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm, featuring prominent companies such as Aditya Birla Capital, Deloitte, Flex, JioBP, Merit, Philips, PubMatic, Stryker, Swiggy, and Vestas. These organisations are actively seeking talented women across various fields, including IT, Finance, Banking Operations, and Manufacturing.

The job fair, themed “Nayi Shuruaat”, is designed to inspire and empower women looking to re-enter the workforce, transition into new roles, or advance their careers. It offers a fresh start for participants, encouraging them to take charge of their professional journeys and explore diverse opportunities.

Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar Group, emphasised the event’s significance: “Our mission has always been to create pathways where women can rise, lead, and make their mark. At this job fair edition, there are not only jobs but a plethora of possibilities for every career-intentional woman professional.”

The fair will showcase a wide range of skills in demand, including expertise in IT technologies like Dot Net, Java, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Python. Additionally, there is a strong focus on roles in Financial Planning and Analysis, Taxation, Investment Banking Operations, Risk Management, and various positions in Manufacturing and Sales.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend insightful sessions led by industry veterans, covering topics related to careers and work-life integration. Participating companies will also present exclusive information about their policies, practices, and available career opportunities.

As an added benefit, attendees will receive a complimentary three-month digital subscription to The Hindu and The Hindu BusinessLine, valued at ₹987. This subscription aims to keep participants informed about global developments and support their interview preparation.

The myAvtar Job Fair has a track record of success, with previous editions featuring over 75 companies, offering more than 2,000 jobs, and attracting 7,500 jobseekers. These events have resulted in over 1,500 on-the-spot interviews, facilitated by more than 500 recruiters.

myAvtar.com, launched in 2020 by the Avtar Group, focuses on connecting inclusive employers with talent from underrepresented groups, including women, the LGBTQ community, persons with disabilities, army veterans, and millennials.

Women professionals interested in participating can register for a free pass at https://www.myavtar.com/events/details/21. The event promises to be a significant step towards increasing women’s representation in the Indian workforce, offering not just job opportunities but also a chance for personal and professional growth

