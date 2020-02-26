Adecco Group invites applications for its ‘CEO for one month’ programme

The Adecco Group is inviting applications for the seventh edition of the ‘CEO for One Month’ programme.

It is a work-readiness programme for youth that offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for selected candidates to gain practical knowledge about running a multinational company.

The programme comprises a series of assessments including interviews and boot camps.

Those applicants who come through with flying colours will get to take up a national-level ‘CEO for One Month’ assignment, says a press release.

The top 10 ‘CEOs for One Month’ will be invited to attend a boot camp to test their collaboration and innovation skills, and learn about themselves and the world of work, the release adds.

Only one of them will be selected to work alongside the CEO, Alain Dehaze, for one month and shadow him and find out what it takes to run a multinational company with 34,000 employees in 60 countries, the release says.

The programme, currently running in 49 countries across The Adecco Group’s network, is designed to give young leaders the hands-on work experience they need to build their careers.

The position includes a salary to support the candidate’s education and/ or professional development.

Selected ‘CEOs for One Month’ will receive ongoing guidance and professional opportunities.

The deadline to receive the applications is March 19. For details, visit https://www.ceoforone month.com/