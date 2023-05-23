Adding a coat of gender balance to the wall painting sector 

May 23, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

As a profession, wall painting has been dominated by men for long, but is beginning to show signs of gender balance.

“Through the Council’s interventions, we have trained and certified over 76,000 painters, with 3000 of them being women painters,” says Jagadish Acharya, CEO, Paints and Coatings Skill Council.

As per the data available with Paints and Coatings Skill Council, there are nearly 16 lakh painters employed in the informal sector, and there is no specific data on how many of them are women.

Between January and March this year, Acharya says, its training partners have trained 734 painters. “We have certified them too as an awarding body,” he says.

Nippon Paints has been running ‘nshakti’ to train women in processional wall painting based on a curriculum prepared in line with industry requirements.

Post-training, participants of the nshakti programme are introduced to Nippon Paint’s dealers and other decision-makers which include interior designers and architects who can provide them with jobs.

‘Women in Paint’ is a programme initiated by Behr to elevate professional women painters’ voices and celebrate their achievements.

Asian Paints runs Colour Academy at various cities to offer vocational training in this field.

Through its project Indradhanush, AkzoNobel, the maker of Dulux paints, has so far empowered 500 women in Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to work as part-time professional painters in their villages.

Under the initiative, women are also trained to become paint entrepreneurs where they earn additional income retailing paint in their existing stores where they may be selling grocery.

“We trained 100 women Indradhanush paint store owners through a two-day entrepreneurship development programme about the paint business and many of them are financially independent now,” says Rajiv Rajgopal, managing director, AkzoNobel India.

He cites the example of Anamika Hazarika, the first woman owner of Indradhanush dealership in Darrang district of Assam. Anamika is now a successful entrepreneur and is also guiding other women in her village on how to become financially independent.

However, the journey of many trained women painters has not been easy. “They need a greater support system around them to defy stereotypes and continue in the profession,” says Acharya.

He says the Council is looking at creating self-help groups with women skilled in other disciplines including plumbing and electrical work.